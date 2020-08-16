Canada: Polish National Union condemns newspaper for anti-Semitism

“We are pleased that more individuals and organizations are speaking out against the despicable propaganda that was peddled by Głos,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.

By World Israel News Staff

The Polish National Union of Canada (PNU) has publicly denounced a newspaper exposed by B’nai Brith Canada for anti-Semitic content.

Głos, a Toronto-based Polish-language newspaper, published an article recently blaming COVID-19 on an imagined Jewish conspiracy, in addition to other anti-Semitic content, B’nai Brith Canada said in a press release. The story received widespread media attention, including a front-page story in the daily National Post.

A reference to Głos’ predecessor, Głos Polski, appeared on a PNU website suggesting that it was somehow affiliated with the union. The PNU immediately distanced itself from the publication following the National Post story.

The PNU claims that it severed all ties with the former Głos Polski in 2015. It further claims that Głos is an independent publication with no links to the PNU.

The PNU has now further clarified its position and is unequivocally condemning the anti-Semitic content of the newspaper:

“The Polish National Union joins with B’nai Brith in condemning anti-Semitic remarks and messages of hate of any kind,” a PNU spokesperson stated. “The impugned article is false and is rightly to be condemned.”

The statement continues, “The Polish National Union of Canada strongly condemns anti-Semitic and racist content that appears in the Polish-language newspaper, Głos. We firmly denounce any and all content of a hateful or anti-Semitic nature. Such content absolutely does not reflect our organization, one of Canada’s oldest Polish community-service organizations, and it does not reflect the Canadian Polish community.”

‘In solidarity with our Jewish neighbors’

In addition to this statement, the following message now appears on the home page of the PNU’s website: “The Polish National Union of Canada is deeply troubled by the anti-Semitic content that appears in the Polish language newspaper, Głos, as reported by National Post and other media. We unequivocally condemn this anti-Semitic and racist content. The Polish National Union and the Polish community stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors.”

These condemnations come just days after another organization, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC), banned the publication from its network in response to B’nai Brith’s revelations, the human rights organization said.

The PNU was not the only major Polish-Canadian organization to condemn the anti-Semitic articles this week. Zofia Soja, chair of the Advisory Council of the Canadian Polish Congress, wrote a letter to the editor of the National Post stating that her organization was “outraged to learn of the virulently anti-Semitic contents of the extremist Głos newspaper” and that they “unequivocally condemn and denounce hatred and anti-Semitism in all forms.”

Soja also reached out to B’nai Brith, assuring the Jewish community that her organization has no connection with Głos and that its views are not representative of most Polish-Canadians.

“We are pleased that more individuals and organizations are speaking out against the despicable propaganda that was peddled by Głos,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith’s chief executive officer. “We thank the Polish National Union for doing the right thing and for standing with B’nai Brith on this issue. We hope that all Polish-Canadians and Jewish-Canadians can stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against all forms of hatred and discrimination.”

B’nai Brith has filed a police complaint against Głos.