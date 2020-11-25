Canadian Imam calls Jews ‘brothers of monkeys and pigs’

B’nai Brith Canada asks police to investigate Imam with a history of anti-Semitic and radical Islamic incitement.



By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

B’nai Brith Canada contacted police to investigate an Islamic religious leader in British Columbia for his latest incitement against Jews, the organization said is a statement Tuesday.

Local imam Younus Kathrada in the provincial capital of Victoria posted a statement on social media that called Jews “brothers of monkeys and pigs,” praying to Allah to “tear them apart.”

“The suggestion that Jews are related to monkeys and pigs – an unclean animal in both Islam and Judaism – is a well-known anti-Semitic smear in the Muslim world,” B’nai Brith said.

Although the post in question was made in 2014, B’nai Brith said it was still online and Kathrada was the subject of a police complaint for making the same comments in 2004.

The fiery imam has a history of incitement, most recently praising the beheading of a teacher in France who was murdered by an Islamic extremist after showing drawings of the prophet Mohammed in class to his students. In 2015, Islamist terrorists attacked the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing the same Mohammed cartoons that the teacher showed, killing 12 people.

In a sermon uploaded to YouTube in October, Kathrada told his followers that “a young Muslim man confronted this cursed individual, he confronted this evil-spirited man, he confronted this filthy excuse for a human being, on the street, and he beheaded him.”

“Oh Allah, give strength to Islam and Muslims, and humiliate the infidels and the polytheists. Oh Allah, destroy the enemies of Islam, and annihilate the heretics and the atheists,” Kathrada said in the video, translated by The Middle East Media Research Institute, a watchdog group that translates material from Arabic.

Last year, Kathrada advised his followers not to vote in Canada’s federal election, arguing that all Jewish and Christian candidates were “filthy” and “evil.” In January of that year, Kathrada suggested that wishing Christians a “Merry Christmas” was a sin worse than murder.

B’nai Brith says it warned the Hate Crimes Unit in British Columbia, Canada’s most western province, over Kathrada’s YouTube sermons in April.

“There must be consequences for years of relentless hate and incitement against Jews and others,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn, “The law enforcement and legal system in B.C. showed last week that it can act effectively against hate – but consistency is paramount.”

In a separate case last week, the CBC reported that British Columbia resident Arthur Topham received an additional 30-day conditional sentence and three years of probation after violating conditions of a 2015 sentence he received for “communicating online statements that willfully promoted hatred against Jewish people.”

The judge ruled that for the next three years, Topham is forbidden from publishing or printing publicly any reference to or information about the Talmud, Zionism, Israel, and the Jewish religion, ethnicity or people, the CBC reported.