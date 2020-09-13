CBS reporter asks why Biden isn’t outworking Trump

“Not sure why Biden isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump,” Watson tweeted.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

CBS reporter Kathryn Watson asked in a tweet on Saturday why Joe Biden wasn’t outworking President Donald Trump on the campaign trail after it was announced the Democratic contender wouldn’t hold any events that day, Fox News reports.

“Not sure why Biden isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump,” Watson tweeted in reaction to Politico reporter Jake Sherman’s tweet saying “A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning @JoeBiden is not expected to have any public events today, per @mgroppe.”

Not sure why Biden isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump https://t.co/WvW3y5L7Yq — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 12, 2020

Biden has exposed himself to ridicule by his detractors for campaigning from his basement for months. His campaign defended him by saying he was following the pandemic health rules. However, as President Donald Trump toured the country greeting supporters, Biden appeared to be running a less energetic campaign. Trump has referred to him as “sleepy Biden.”

At the end of the August, Biden’s campaign announced he would begin holding in-person events.

Trump, who had made fun of Biden for staying in his basement, then criticized him for “coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped,” due to tightening poll numbers. A Democracy Institute poll at the time showed Trump leading in battleground states 49%-42%.

“Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice, his poll numbers are PLUNGING!’ Trump tweeted on Aug. 30.

“Going to Pittsburgh, where I have helped industry to a record last year, & then back to his basement for an extended period,” Trump added.

Biden has criticized Trump for holding “irresponsible rallies,” where masks aren’t worn and social distancing rules aren’t observed.

Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller, quoted by Forbes in late August said Biden’s campaign is “clearly rattled by #HidenBiden criticism.”