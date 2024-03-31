Celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan accuses Israel of ‘small-scale Holocaust’ in Gaza

Rogan: ‘You literally went through the Holocaust…and now you’re willing to do it?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Joe Rogan, host of the highest-rated podcast in the world with 190 million downloads per month, has accused Israel of committing a “small Holocaust” in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with comedian Kurt Metzger, Rogan alleged that the mainstream Israeli attitude towards operations in Gaza is “genocide is okay, as long as we’re doing it.”

He added, “And you’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust — or your people, your tribe — went through the f**king Holocaust, and now you’re willing to do it?”

The two touched on the Gaza conflict and accusations of genocide during a discussion on pundit Candace Owens and her departure from The Daily Wire, after Owens made a series of anti-Israel comments and liked a tweet accusing an Orthodox rabbi of being “drunk on Christian blood.”

The two referenced a story by the Qatar-based outlet Al Jazeera, which Owens recently posted to social media, alleging Israel intentionally killed four men – whom the report suggests appear to be civilians – in a drone strike in a military zone in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Rogan commented, “They (Israel) always say that they’re only bombing Hamas and everybody else is a casualty, well if those guys are just unarmed civilians and they’re walking alone, that’s what they appear to be, and you just blast them from the sky with robots.”

Metzger compared Gaza operations to the devastating Allied bombing of Dresden in World War II, and also criticized IDF operations to target terrorist forces in Jabaliya.

“It’s okay to shoot through all the people; it’s sad that there are people; that’s normal, and that’s just war,” Metzger said sarcastically.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, by the way, is the most evil man in the world for nothing as f**ked up as that,” Metzger added.

After accusing Israel of intentionally starving Gazans, Metzger said Israel is fighting “against people that they hate with, I would say, a racial thing.”

Metzger, who was an ordained Christian minister before beginning his career as a stand-up comedian, said he understood Israelis because he once dated an Israeli woman.

Metzger went on to say that if he had converted to Judaism at the request of his girlfriend, he might have lived in Israel.

Rogan mused that Jewishness was interesting because it’s a “race you can join,” but Metzger insisted that Judaism is merely a religion and that Zionists think of being Jewish in racial terms like the Nazis did.

Metzger also alleged that calls to ban TikTok were to prevent IDF soldiers from posting their “war crimes” on the social media platform.

Joe Rogan then said that the Palestinians weren’t to blame for keeping Hamas in power and said they are too poor to overthrow them.

Metzger responded that Hamas that was oppressing Palestinians in Gaza, claiming the group’s attitude was “you voted wrong, we’re putting you in a concentration camp.”