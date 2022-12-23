CHANUKAH IN UKRAINE: What’s happening there now? December 23, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/chanukah-in-ukraine-whats-happening-there-now/ Email Print Neta Bar, Foreign Affairs editor for Israel Hayom, discusses the situation in Ukraine, including for the Jewish community, and how it could be compared to the Chanukah story. In 2nd video (below), Ukrainians gather on the first night of the eight-day festival, despite the blackout and freezing weather, to light the menorah in Kyiv’s Independence Square. ChanukahKyivRussia UkraineUkraineUkrainian Jews