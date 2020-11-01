China Collusion: The Bidens got in bed with clandestine Chinese agents

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The Chinese businessmen from whom the Biden family received millions of dollars were clandestine agents of the Chinese government, according to a Saturday column by Andrew C. McCarthy, contributing editor at the National Review and former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner,” Joe Biden’s son Hunter said in a recording released last week by the National Pulse.

“He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment and signed a $4 billion deal to build the f–king largest f–king LNG [liquefied natural gas] port in the world,” he said.

According to McCarthy, Hunter Biden’s “partner” was Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC, a Shanghai-based energy conglomerate.

Ye went missing in February 2018, following an announcement that U.S. prosecutors would be introducing classified intelligence evidence against CEFC’s Patrick Ho.

Ye was detained in China, on the order of President Xi Jinping, as part of a “bribery” investigation, but has not been seen or heard from since.

“Make no mistake, though, CEFC was China. Its meteoric rise would not have been possible otherwise, and its rapid collapse happened because its usefulness as an instrument of the Communist regime’s influence was undermined by American surveillance operations,” McCarthy writes.

He said CEFC only “posed as a private company.”

In May 2017, CEFC began negotiating a joint venture with the Biden family, a $40 million LNG project on Monkey Island in Louisiana.

Hunter made it clear to his business partners that Ye was pushing the deal because he wanted to be associated with the Biden family name.

These negotiations generated some of the now famous emails, first reported by the New York Post, which were stored on Hunter’s abandoned laptop computers.

The emails relevant to CEFC have been corroborated by Anthony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s former business associates.

Bobulinski has confirmed that Joe Biden, referred to as “the big guy” in the relevant email, was to receive a 10 percent cut of the deal.

The LNG deal ended up collapsing, but the Bidens were still able to cash in, McCarthy says.

Ye arranged to funnel large amounts of cash to the Biden family, mostly through Hudson West III LLC, a business controlled by Ye and an “underling” Gongwen Dong.

“There is no doubt that millions of dollars were exchanged, going to the Biden family from shady Chinese characters with significant ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the regime of Xi Jinping,” McCarthy writes.

“Next Tuesday, the media-Democrat complex would have the American people elect as their president Joe Biden who, based on significant evidence, appears to have been ensnared in his family’s energetic collusion with clandestine operatives of a hostile foreign power,” he writes.