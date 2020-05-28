Christian group seeks to stop Hollywood film portraying Jesus as woman

Bella Thorne will play the lead role, a girl on the run from a street gang. (AP/Rich Fury/Invision)

Christian media group wants to stop release of film portraying Jesus as a woman.

By World Israel News Staff

The Christian Film and Television Commission expressed its disapproval of an upcoming film that will portray Jesus as a woman on Wednesday. It has started a petition to stop the film’s release.

“Hollywood is set to release yet another outrageous and blasphemous movie featuring Jesus Christ,” said the commission, which evaluates media based on conservative and Christian values.

“This time portraying Christ as a woman who engages in a myriad of inappropriate and salacious acts while also serving as the romantic foil for the main female character,” it said.

The film, titled Habit, stars Bella Thorne. It’s about “a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish, who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” etonline reported in April.

The movie’s plot appears to resemble 1992’s Sister Act, which starred Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer forced to join a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. That film did not portray a female Jesus character, however.

Paris Jackson, the 22-year-old daughter of the late pop singer Michael Jackson, will be cast as Jesus.

The film is in post-production. A release date has not been set.