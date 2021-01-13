Chuck Norris denies he was at Capitol building during riot

A photo of a man who resembled Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Action star and martial artist Chuck Norris did not take part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, his manager says.

“This is not Chuck Norris,” Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”

In 2016, Norris announced his support for President Donald Trump.

The karate champion who is a black belt in several disciplines and founded his own, Chun Kuk Do, was Professional Middleweight Karate champion for six years starting in 1968. He then transitioned to become a successful actor. He starred in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which he played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker. It ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001.

In recent years, he has become almost as famous for the jokes and memes he’s inspired as he has for his career.

