Conservative activist vows to keep fighting after scoring public win against Facebook fact-checker

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Author and political commentator Candace Owens announced Saturday that she has no plans to stop her fight against “dishonest” fact-checkers after PolitiFact publicly retracted a false rating from one of Owens’ Facebook videos.

“Weeks ago, I did a Facebook-live that many of you shared, in which I accurately and truthfully stated that @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect,” Owens said on Facebook.

“Politifact then censored that post by rating it false, and in response, I got lawyers involved. Conclusion? @PolitiFact uncensored the post & admitted that they were WRONG to rate my post false in the first place. Their lawyers called it a mistake,” she said.

The PolitiFact website says that they have partnered with Facebook “to check potential misinformation being shared in Facebook’s News Feed.”

However, Owens said that fact-checkers like PolitiFact are really lying on behalf of Democrats.

“Most Americans do not have the ability or the platform to call these censorship lords out. I do. I will. And I have no plans to stop my assault against their egregious lies,” Owens said.

She also thanked her supporters for donating to factcheckzuck.com, a website she founded to raise money for legal efforts against Facebook’s fact-checkers, whom she says are “suppressing free speech, thought, and expression across our great country.”

On November 26, PolitiFact issued a public retraction of the false rating from Owens’ video.

https://www.facebook.com/politifact/posts/10158739325863433

“Correction: PolitiFact originally labeled this video false in our capacity as a third-party fact-checker for Facebook. On Nov. 20, an appeal to that decision was made on behalf of Ms. Owens. PolitiFact approved the appeal on Nov. 20, determined that a correction was appropriate, and removed the false rating,” said PolitiFact on Facebook.

Owens told the Daily Wire that PolitiFact issued the retraction only after facing pressure by her legal team.

“I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don’t have the money, don’t have the time, and don’t have the platform to go after them — and I have all three,” she said.

In addition to the public retraction, Owens said another “major win” was PolitiFact essentially admitting “that Joe Biden is not the President-elect.”