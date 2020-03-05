Cornonavirus in Bethlehem; Palestinians declare state of emergency

The Angel Hotel in Beit Jala appears to be the source of coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority. (Facebook)

By TPS and Associated Press

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Bethlehem, Jericho and the Jordan Valley following the discovery of the first cases on coronavirus in the PA-run areas.

Palestinian officials closed the famous Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem indefinitely over fears of the new coronavirus, weeks ahead of the busy Easter holiday season.

The Church of the Nativity was closed after suspicions that four Palestinians had caught the virus, prompting a flurry of measures that included banning all tourists from the Palestinian-ruled areas for an unspecified amount of time and shutting down other places of worship in Bethlehem for two weeks.

The Palestinian health ministry later said a total of seven Palestinians from Bethlehem have tested positive for the virus, the first cases reported in the Palestinian-administered territories.

It said the seven worked at a hotel where a group of Greek tourists stayed during a tour of Israel and the Palestinian territories in late February. The tourists tested positive for the virus after returning to Greece.

The Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where the suspected cases came from, has now been converted into an isolation facility, and the Palestinian Authority is taking precautions in light of the many tourist groups arriving in Bethlehem.

Blood samples were taken from Polish and American tourists and 21 hotel employees who are suspected of having been infected with the virus and were transferred to Israel for testing.

The PA ordered a halt on the reception of tourists in the hotels in the cities of Bethlehem and Jericho for 14 days as well as the closure of all educational institutions. It also banned all public events planned in these areas, including prayers in mosques and churches.

Meanwhile, the PA has ruled out the possibility of another infection case in the Qalqiliya area.