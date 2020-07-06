Corona nightmare returns: ‘We have to shut down, or we’ll be Italy’

A man getting tested for coronavirus in the city of Lod, July 5, 2020. (Flash90/Yossi Aloni)

Health Ministry officials also demanded limits on beaches and parks as well as other restrictions.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israel’s Corona Cabinet is meeting on Monday to discuss further tightening of health guidelines as the deadly pandemic has returned in a country that prided itself for its relative success in containing the disease in the first wave.

The restrictions which are expected are a reduction in the numbers that can gather in one place. In restaurants, the numbers that have been floated are 20 inside and 30 outside. In synagogues and other places of worship, the number is expected to be capped at 20.

At a meeting Sunday night at the Prime Minister’s Office, Health Ministry officials also demanded limits on beaches and parks, the return of “capsules” in schools, where children learned in separate groups on different days to contain possible outbreaks and the closing of gyms.

Israel’s National Coronavirus Center recommended looking again at the rules governing event halls, which had only recently been loosened.

The discussion grew heated, reports say, with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein blasting other ministers, including from his own Likud party, for failing to cooperate.

The central dispute is balancing the economy with people’s health.

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz told Professor Eli Waxman, who heads Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisery staff, “The plan of the Ministry of Health will kill the economy.”

Professor Waxman presented a gloomy outlook on the situation in Israel and said: “We must close, otherwise we will have Italy here.”

Israel currently has 11,856 active cases, of which 90 are said to be serious. The situation is much worse than when Israel imposed its first lockdown on March 20. Then there were 700 cases of which 23 were serious.

In an attempt to regain control of the situation, the government approved the use of GPS tracking by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency. However, there are have reported malfunctions, with hundreds being incorrectly told to go into self-isolation. A source told Haaretz on Monday “of course there can be malfunctions because it is tailored to the war on terror and not health needs.”