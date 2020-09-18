DC comics to honor anti-Israel congresswomen as ‘heroes’

DC Comics putting out Christmas special featuring radical Democrat congresswomen as “real-world heroes.”

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

One of America’s leading comic book companies is preparing to release a Christmas special featuring two radical congresswomen as “real-world heroes,” a watchdog group revealed this week.

DC Comics is producing an anthology titled Wonder Women of History that will feature 17 “heroes,” including Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the organization Clarion reported on its website. DC is also the creator of the iconic super-heroine Wonder Woman, portrayed in the recent Hollywood movies by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Both Tlaib and AOC have stated several times that they support the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement against Israel, noted the Washington-based Clarion, an NGO that works to reduce “the threats of extremist groups and individuals who threaten the safety and security of North America.”

Clarion pointed out Tlaib’s history of supporting terror, including tweeting her support for a Palestinian terrorist who was killed after he carried out a car ramming of an Israeli soldier and hosting a dinner with Abbas Hamideh, a known vocal supporter of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon. Hamideh also claims Jews have no history in Israel and that the Jews should “go back to Brooklyn.”

Earlier this year Tlaib got in hot water for retweeting a fake claim that Israelis had kidnapped and murdered a Palestinian boy, who instead was found to have died in a tragic drowning. In another tweet she said that the creation of the State of Israel was an “ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”

“Comics, by nature, are directed at children. Besides the other social justice warriors and celebrities that will be included in this anthology by DC Comics — whose ‘achievements’ are arguably dubious — including Tlaib and AOC, this book is an egregious misrepresentation of the concept of “hero,” said Clarion editor Meira Svirsky. “That it is being marketed to children is a crime.”