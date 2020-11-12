Defense Ministry to Arab Israelis: No more visits to corona-plagued PA areas

A Palestinian health worker tests Palestinians for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Hebron on July 29, 2020. (Flash90/Wisam Hashlamoun)

Two weeks ago, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu floated the idea of a mandatory quarantine for Arab Israelis returning from PA areas.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

In a move to stymie rising coronvirus infection rates in the Arab Israeli community, Israel’s Defense Minsitry issued an order on Thursday banning Israelis from visiting Palestinian Authority-controlled regions in Judea and Samaria.

The ban is set to last for one month. Exceptions will be made for Arab Israeli students studying at universities in PA areas, who will need to show a student ID at crossings.

Currently, 40 percent of new coronavirus infections are found in Arab Israeli communities, due in part to frequent visits to PA-controlled areas with high infection rates. Arab Israelis make up just 20 percent of Israel’s population.

While all Israeli citizens are technically banned from entering PA-controlled Area A and parts of Area B, Arab Israelis often visit these areas.

Enforcement of health and social distancing guidelines are lax in PA-controlled areas, where restaurants, hotels and shopping centers are open.

In contrast, Israeli restaurants do not allow sit-down dining. Hotels and shopping centers remain barred from operating.

According to local media reports, Arab Israelis have begun conducting nuptials in PA areas, as large weddings in Israel are broken up by Israeli authorities.

Last week, deputy coronavirus czar Ayman Seif told Hala News, “We’re talking about tens of thousands of ِArab Israeli citizens entering PA zones every week. I just can’t understand it.”

“Everyone who enters PA areas, or travels to Turkey [a popular vacation destination for Arab Israelis], is hurting himself and the people close to him.”

Two weeks ago, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu floated the idea of a mandatory quarantine for Arab Israelis returning from PA areas.

Around 100,000 Palestinian workers cross into Israel each day.

In early October, Arab Israelis made up just 7 percent of active coronavirus infections in Israel.