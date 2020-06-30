Democrats call Trump’s Mt. Rushmore event ‘glorifying white supremacy’

The granite stone carvings of the four presidents of the United States (Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln), seen between a pine tree forest in the Black Hills of South Dakota. (Shutterstock)

The DNC described an Independence Day celebration planned by the Trump administration at Mt. Rushmore as “glorifying white supremacy.”

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Democratic National Committee found a tweet it posted Monday night against President Donald Trump turned against them. The tweet accused Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” for planning to hold a July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore.

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the tweet said. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore- a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

It included a link to an article in The Guardian that reported on anger among Native Americans about the event. The Associated Press, which also reported on the event, scheduled for July 3, said “several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests.”

“Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today,” Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective, told AP.

While Native American groups criticizing a July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore as white supremacy is one thing, the Democratic party doing it is another. GOP supporters quickly jumped on the gaffe.

Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications – Rapid Response for @realdonaldtrump’s 2020 campaign, tweeted, “The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy.”

June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

GOP pollster Logan Dobson said, “Would be curious to hear @TheDemocrats explain what part of shooting off fireworks at Mt. Rushmore for the 4th of July ‘glorifies white supremacy.'”

“The fireworks? Mt. Rushmore itself? The 4th of July?”

“Like I think I know what they’re implying here, and the tweet was obviously designed to tell their base something, but it would be really instructive if they were actually made to answer the question.” he said.

Following the backlash, the tweet was deleted from the official Twitter account of the DNC.