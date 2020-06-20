Democrats kick anti-annexation campaign into high gear

Democratic lawmakers at the highest levels in the U.S. continue to make clear that they do not support Israel’s current plan to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff



U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and 114 other fellow Democrats signed a letter this week accusing Israel of sacrificing its security interests and diplomatic ties with allies by extending sovereignty to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The letter is directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also recently announced that he opposes Israeli sovereignty in these areas, a position echoed by top Democrats in the Senate, such as Chuck Schumer, Ben Cardin, and Robert Menendez.

The aforementioned senators released a statement on Friday claiming, “A sustainable peace deal that ensures the long-term security of Israel and self-determination for Palestinians must be negotiated directly between the two parties. Unilateral annexation runs counter to those longstanding policies and could undermine regional stability and broader US national security interests in the region.”

The Israeli government set July 1 as a deadline to move forward with sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

With regard to the Hoyer letter, it states, “We have consistently endorsed the pursuit of a negotiated peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians resulting in two states for two peoples and a brighter future for the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.”

The letters signatories express “deep concern” that Israel’s annexation of territory in Judea and Samaria “will make these goals harder to achieve,” claiming that Israel’s plan “risks insecurity in Jordan” and creates “serious ancillary risks.”

Israel has controlled the areas in question since 1967, where over half a million Jews currently live.

In addition to security issues, the letter alludes to the displeasure of “European friends,” a reference to recent statements emanating from the European Union condemning Israel for moving forward with sovereignty.