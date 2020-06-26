Dershowitz: Obama despised Netanyahu and made sure to show it

Former US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in 2011 (AP/Andrew Harnik)

“President Barack Obama committed a personal act of revenge against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Dershowitz said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed on Thursday that former President Barack Obama utterly despised Netanyahu and made sure to show it by abstaining from a 2016 UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s “occupation” of eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, Arutz 7 reported.

“President Barack Obama committed a personal act of revenge against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom he despised, when he pushed the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 in an effort to tie the hands of the incoming U.S. president,” Dershowitz said during a virtual roundtable discussing the implications of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Dershowitz also criticized the Palestinians for continuously rejecting any peace deal that did not completely give in to its terms, such as naming Jerusalem as its capital and the “right of return.”

According to Dershowitz, the only way to deal with such a situation is to preserve the status quo, and the U.S. Mideast peace plan comes very close to doing just that.

The live-streamed event hosted by Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center, titled “Pulling the Annexation Trigger,” also featured former U.S Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced in May that due to Israeli plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, all agreements with Israel and the U.S. are null and void.

The PA severed official ties with the U.S. after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in May 2018.