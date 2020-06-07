Drone strike hits Iranian targets in Syria, 12 terrorists killed

The drones struck a position that had recently been reinforced militarily.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

A drone strike from an unidentified country hit the headquarters of an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Deir Ezzor in Syria just before midnight on Saturday.

Eight drone strikes hit the Iranian positions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Twelve Iranian-backed terrorists were killed. Damage was caused to vehicles and ammunition depots. The terrorists were of Iraqi and Afghani nationality.

The positions targeted had recently been reinforced three days ago, SOHR note.

SOHR had reported on June 3 that the Iranian-backed militia “Fatemiyoun” had moved a military column to the position in the city of Al-Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The site reported that “nearly 30 vehicles carrying military and logistical equipment as well as fighters arrived in the militia’s position, coming from Al-Herri town on Iraq border.”

Israel is typically blamed for such attacks but SOHR did not comment on who was responsible for the incident.

Israel has vowed not to permit the Iranian military to become entrenched across its border in Syria.

The Jewish state has admitted to carrying out hundreds of attacks on Iranian targets in Syria over the last few years.

According to SOHR, 198 people were killed in strikes attributed to Israel. The majority belonged to the Hezbollah terror organization and allies loyal to Iran. Some of them had Syrian and foreign citizenship.

SOHR also reports that 11 civilians, including several children, and 27 soldiers in the Syrian army were killed in those attacks.