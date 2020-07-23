Dutch diplomats hosted terrorist who helped murder Israeli teen

Terrorist ‘worked’ as the accountant for a Palestinian NGO receiving Dutch funding that is a front group for the PFLP terror organization.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Only days after the Dutch government admitted it gave millions to a Palestinian group associated with terrorism, a picture was discovered Thursday on a Dutch government Facebook account showing a terrorist accused of killing an Israeli teenager being hosted at an official Dutch government reception.

On Tuesday, Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag told Holland’s parliament that her country has provided tens of millions of Euros in funding to the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), helping to pay the salaries of a Palestinian NGO that is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group. It did so despite being repeatedly warned by an Israeli watchdog and others.

UAWC finance director Abdul Razeq Farraj was arrested last year and charge for belonging to the PFLP terror cell that placed the bomb that killed Israeli teenager Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother.

Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Harkov found a picture on the Facebook page of the Netherlands Representative Office in Ramallah showing Farraj at a 2017 reception hosted by Dutch diplomats to award the UAWC $11 million for an alleged “land and water resource program.”

Standing beside Farraj is UWAC official Ubai Aboudi who is now in prison for recruiting terrorists for the PFLP.

The Israeli watchdog group NGO Monitor has been tracking the UAWC and previously reported to the Dutch government on the organization’s close connection to the PFLP, which is on the EU’s list of designated terror groups.

“UAWC is identified by Fatah as an official Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) ‘affiliate’ and by a USAID-engaged audit as the ‘agricultural arm’ of the PFLP,” NGO Monitor says. The PFLP is also on the American and Canadian lists of known terror groups.

The PFLP became famous for a string of spectacular airplane hijackings in the 1960s and 1970s and carried its deadly terror into the 21st century with suicide bombings and most recently the bomb attack that killed 17-year-old Shnerb, for which Farraj is awaiting trial.

NGO Monitor director, Prof. Gerald Steinberg, said the UAWC is part of the “industry of aid organizations and human rights groups” that are fronts set up to enable Palestinian terror organizations to get funded by European taxpayers.