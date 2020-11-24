Egyptian star faces lawsuit for having picture taken with Israeli

Israeli singer Omer Adam (left) in a picture with famous Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan (center). (Twitter)

After Mohamed Ramadan was photographed in Dubai with Israeli singer Omer Adam, the Egyptian Syndicate of Artists suspended the singer-actor pending investigation.

By JNS

Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan is facing a lawsuit after posing for pictures with Israeli celebrities in Dubai. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19, the Egypt Independent reported on Monday.

Emirati journalist Hamad al-Mazrouei originally posted the picture of himself, Ramadan and Israeli pop star Omer Adam on Twitter.

Al-Mazrouei commented on the photo before deleting it from Twitter: “The most famous artist in Egypt with the most famous artist in Israel, Dubai brings us together.”

Before it was taken down, the photo was picked up by Israel’s official Arabic-language Twitter. Other pictures, of the Egyptian star posing with Israeli actor Elad Tesla and soccer player Dia Saba, also went viral.

Ramadan is a very popular figure in the Arab world.

The Egyptian Syndicate of Artists announced on Monday that it was suspending Ramadan pending an investigation, Ahram Online reported.

Ramadan must return to Egypt for questioning by a union committee before the first week of December, the syndicate stated.