El-Sayed defeats Stevens to win Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a news conference at the Spirit of Detroit shortly after winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

El-Sayed’s victory was so narrow that it wasn’t assured until almost all ballots cast statewide were counted.

By The Associated Press

Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, narrowly defeating U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in a victory for the party’s progressive wing in a battleground state.

“In the words of Muhammad Ali, we shook up the world,” El-Sayed told supporters Wednesday morning.

The real test of El-Sayed’s and progressives’ strength will now come in a November matchup against Mike Rogers, a former congressman who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The seat is pivotal to Democrats’ chances of flipping the Senate and El-Sayed will face the challenge of uniting a divided Democratic base after a bruising primary.

Stevens called El-Sayed to concede Wednesday, and she issued a statement saying she would back El-Sayed’s candidacy.

“I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election,” she said.

Stevens added, “This was a thorough and rigorous campaign that brought out the full span of views within the Democratic Party—and that is why we have primaries.”

Curtis Hertel, the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, urged unity ahead of November.

“We have got to work together to take this country back,” Hertel said.

“I can tell you what we need is a fighter,” he added. “Abdul El-Sayed has been a fighter for the people over and over again.”

The Associated Press declared El-Sayed the winner after confirming that after Wednesday morning updates in election returns in Wayne and Oakland counties, two of the state’s largest in the Detroit area in southeastern Michigan, there were simply not enough votes left to count that would allow Stevens to catch up and overtake him as the leader.

After confidently predicting a win, El-Sayed’s victory was ultimately so narrow that it wasn’t assured until almost all ballots cast statewide were counted.

At the time AP declared him the winner, El-Sayed led Stevens by 14,893 votes — a margin of just under 1 percentage point — out of more than 1.5 million ballots counted.