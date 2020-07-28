Ellen DeGeneres Show investigated for racism, microaggressions

Ellen DeGeneres at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for the Ellen Degeneres Show, Sept. 4, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

Behind-the-scenes reports about the show’s workplace environment sharply contradict the upbeat face presented to audiences.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

WarnerMedia has begun an internal investigation of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety reports on Monday. The investigation follows reports of workplace issues in the daytime series that has run for 17 years.

“In mid-July, BuzzFeed published a report alleging racism and intimidation on the show,” Variety reports. “BuzzFeed’s story contained a spectrum of accused racist behavior, from microagressions to jokes about mistaking two Black female employees with the same hairstyle, as well as criticism of statements allegedly made to another staffer by executive producer Ed Glavin.”

Glavin issued a statement apologizing. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience,” he said.

Variety has reported previously about crew angst on the show, which has become exacerbated by the coronavirus. It said that the workers were frustrated by stay-at-home orders even as the show hired a nonunion crew.

Neither the series nor WarnerMedia responded to comment, Variety reports.

“WarnerMedia has, like all other studios, been under pressure in recent years to investigate all claims of workplace hostility in response to increased focus on misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement,” the Hollywood daily says.