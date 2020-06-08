Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam stripped of guns in politically correct Looney Tunes reboot

Elmer Fudd will get a scythe instead.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam, who always found themselves outsmarted by Bugs Bunny, were stripped of their guns by Warner Bros. in a new version of the popular Looney Tunes cartoons.

In May, HBO Max put up 200 new Looney Tunes cartoons on its streaming platform, replete with favorite characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Pepé Le Pew, and others.

However, viewers quickly noticed that something was amiss. Elmer Fudd, known for his catchphrase, “Shhh. Be vewy, vewy quiet. I’m hunting wabbits,” didn’t have his staple shotgun by his side. And Yosemite Sam, who liked to say, “Say yer prayers ya long-eared galoot,” was missing his two iconic pistols.

According to Warner Bros. animator Michael Ruocco, there is no place for them during an age of extreme gun violence.

“Think about context about what’s going on in the world, and how long ago our show started production,” Ruocco tweeted.

“Late 2017, early 2018. Right on the heels of a record number of mass shootings, particularly the horrific one in Las Vegas. NOBODY wanted to touch guns working in media.”

Ruocco also said the guns are not what make up the ethos of the characters.

This seemed a strange assertion to some given that Elmer Fudd’s main occupation is hunting rabbits and no one hunts a rabbit with a scythe. And Yosemite Sam will have a hard time being the “Hootinest, tootinest, shootinest bobtail wildcat in the West” without something to shoot with.

“You know how many gags we can do with guns? Fairly few. And the best were already done by the old guys. It’s limiting. It was never about the gun, it was about Elmer’s flawed, challenged masculinity,” Ruocco wrote.

However, the studio didn’t turn Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam into pacifists either. To aid in their never-ending pursuit of Bugs Bunny, the studio gave them other dangerous weapons to use instead.

Fudd got a scythe and Sam got a grass hook.

Other dangerous items such as TNT and Acme anvils are also included.