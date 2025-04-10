Envoy proposed prisoner swap for American hostage ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address

When no deal was made by March 5th, Trump mentioned the hostages in just one sentence during his address.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Trump Administration negotiated with Hamas directly to secure the release of the last surviving American hostage, Edan Alexander, to coincide with the President’s State of the Union address in March, according to the New York Times.

Direct talks took place between then-special envoy Adam Boehler and Hamas officials Taher al-Nono, Basem Naim, and Osama Hamdan.

Boehler was dismissed following the negotiations, which caused controversy since it broke the US policy of not speaking directly with terrorist organizations.

In addition, Jerusalem was displeased with the direct talks, particularly because the Israeli Prime Minister was informed of the negotiations only after the fact, contrary to the insistence of US officials that Israel was fully informed of the matter.

While negotiations were going on between Boehler and Hamas officials, similar talks were held between Hamas and Israel through Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators on extending the ceasefire.

When those talks fell apart, Israel’s military renewed its operations in Gaza.

Boehler met with Senior Hamas politburo official Khalil al-Hayya, who said that although the price for releasing Edan Alexander was 500 Palestinian prisoners, he was willing to demand only 250, with 100 serving life sentences.

When Israel discovered the offers and counteroffers made directly between the US and Hamas, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer had strong words for Boehler and the administration.

The next day, Israel leaked information about the talks to sabotage them since they were not included in the negotiations.

The US decided against informing Israel of the meeting between Trump hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Hamas ahead of time because a similar meeting had been canceled previously due to opposition from Israel.

In addition to the release of Alexander, the negotiations were for the return of the bodies of four deceased American hostages: four deceased US citizens: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein.

Israel was reportedly concerned that the talks would emphasize the release of US hostages to the point that the US could lose interest in the issue once they were released.

US special envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff attempted to allay Israel’s concerns by saying that the US would push for the release of all the hostages, but added that Alexander and the bodies of the four deceased American hostages are a priority.