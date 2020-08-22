Europeans ‘must abandon support’ for Ayatollahs in Iran, Israeli envoy tells Pompeo

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan (l) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Background: US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Kraft and US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook. (Ronny Przysucha)

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, in a meeting Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, expressed Israel’s full support for the U.S.’ triggering of snapback sanctions against the Iranian regime.

“Instead of imposing upon Iran crippling sanctions that will curb the regime’s murderous ambitions, the Security Council is absconding its mission and its mandate and is paving the way for a nuclear Iran that will threaten the entire global community,” Erdan said.

“The European Union must abandon the support that, in effect, it is lending to the Ayatollahs in Iran. Israel stands firmly with the United States and will do all in its power to assist the U.S. government in stopping Iran’s malign activities and aspirations,” he added.

Pompeo and Erdan also discussed the UAE-Israel peace agreement. The Israeli envoy noted that this important development will likely pave the way for other peace agreements in the region as well as sending a strong message to the Palestinians that the Arab world will not be swayed by their continued rejectionism.

Erdan also raised the issue of Hezbollah’s military build-up in southern Lebanon and the need to strengthen UNIFIL’s authority to inspect and carry out its mandate effectively. He added that if such strengthening is not achieved, there will be a need to reassess the need for the mission altogether.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Kraft and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook also participated in the meeting.