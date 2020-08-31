Explosions close to Abu Dhabi airport where peace flight set to arrive

Explosions reported near airport in Abu Dhabi where U.S., Israeli delegations set to land.

By World Israel News Staff

Explosions rocked the area near the Abu Dhabi International Airport, where the flight carrying U.S. and Israeli delegation is set to land on Monday. The flight is due to land at 3:30 p.m.

One person is reported dead and several injured as two explosions occurred on Rashid bin Saeed Street, also known as “airport road” near the airport, Reuters reports.

One explosion destroyed two restaurants, Hardees and KFC, both American chains.

A second explosion was reported in Dubai at still a third restaurant, where a gas cylinder blew up. The death occured at that restaurant.

“Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building,” Reuters reports.

The explosions took place as the first-ever commercial Israel-United Arab Emirates flight left from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport at 10:30 a.m. Monday bound for Abu Dhabi.

The word “peace” was painted in Arabic, English and Hebrew on the side of the El Al aircraft making the historic journey. The flight was named “LY971” in honor of the Emirates’ international calling code.