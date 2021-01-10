Exterior of Auschwitz Jewish cemetery wall vandalized

Painted on the wall was a swastika and an SS symbol.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Auschwitz Memorial’s official Twitter account reported on Sunday that an exterior wall of the Auschwitz Jewish cemetery was vandalized.

Painted on the wall was a swastika and an SS symbol standing for the Schutzstaffel. There were two SS units – the Allgemeine SS and the Waffen SS. The Allgemeine SS was responsible for enforcing Germany’s racial purity laws.

The tweets from the Auschwitz memorial said, “The exterior wall of the Oświęcim Jewish cemetery – a remnant and memorial of the destroyed community – has been vandalized with Nazi symbols. Seeing them just 3 km from the Memorial, at the town that suffered so much during the German occupation, is painful.

A second tweet continued: “This cemetery is well taken care of by the Auschwitz Jewish Center & local community. The wall was cleaned immediately, but together we need to keep fighting against all forms of hatred. The Polish law prosecutes such acts. We hope the Police will identify people responsible.”

The Auschwitz Memorial preserves the site of the former German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp.