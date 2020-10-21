FBI investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop, disproving ‘Russian disinformation’ claims

Hunter Biden, right, son then Vice President Joe Biden, center, talking with then President Barack Obama in 2010. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, says Hunter Biden’s emails are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The FBI is currently in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which allegedly contains emails about a meeting between his father, Joe Biden, and an executive at Burisma, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Last week, a bombshell report by the New York Post revealed that emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop indicate that Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a senior executive at the Ukrainian energy firm where he worked.

The elder Biden later went on to pressure Ukranian government officials to fire a prosecutor who was building a case against Burisma, where Hunter Biden sat on the board for a salary of $50,000 a month.

Hunter Biden reportedly left the laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop and never picked it up or paid for the repairs.

Twitter and Facebook actively suppressed the New York Post story by freezing the paper’s Twitter account and preventing users from posting links to the article.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, dismissed the New York Post report as part of a Russian plot against Biden.

On Monday, John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, slammed Schiff’s comments in a statement.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” Ratcliffe said.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” he added.

“Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

In December 2019, Joe Biden attacked a participant during an Iowa Democratic town hall event who asked him about his son’s connections to Burisma.

The man said he found it odd Biden had sent Hunter to Ukraine “to get a job and work for a gas company, [when] he had no experience with gas or nothing.”

He asked Biden if perhaps Hunter was recruited by Burisma “in order to get access to . . . the president.”

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that,” Biden responded.

Biden then insulted the man, calling him “fat.”