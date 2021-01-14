Female IDF soldier suffers multiple gunshot wounds on base

The IDF is investigating the incident. Details on what happened have not yet been released.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF soldier was seriously injured on Wednesday by gunfire at a reconnaissance base in Israel’s south. The circumstances around the incident are not clear.

Military sources say the female soldier was discovered with several gunshot wounds and was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba for treatment.

The IDF is investigating the incident.

In June, a senior IDF officer was shot and wounded in a training accident at the National Center for Ground Forces Training, also known as Tze’elim, in Israel’s south.

The officer in that case was leading the live-fire exercise when he stepped across the firing line and was shot in the stomach. His injuries were not life-threatening.