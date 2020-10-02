Finally, Trump ends controversy, firmly condemns white supremacists

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP/John Locher)

Criticized after the presidential debate for lack of clarity, Trump gives firm condemnation of white supremacist groups.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Donald Trump Thursday evening ended the controversy over his opinion of white power hate groups by issuing a firm condemnation of white supremacists.

“I’ve said it many times and let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys.” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Trump initially got into hot water during the presidential debate Tuesday night after moderator Chris Wallace asked him, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence…?”

Trump replied, “Sure, I’m willing to do that.”

Wallace pressed further, saying, “Are you prepared specifically to do it?”

To which the president responded, “I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

Grilled further by Wallace, Trump said. “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” but the questioning continued. When Biden interjected and mentioned the Proud Boys group, Trump said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem, this is a left wing…”

As Trump and Biden continued sparring over white supremacists and antifa, Wallace interrupted them and said: “All right, gentlemen we’re now moving onto the Trump-Biden record.”

Wallace did not return to the issue, and after the debate Jewish groups joined in the criticism of the president for not explicitly coming out and condemning white supremacists.

Questioned about it on Wednesday, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump said.

Formed in 2016, the Proud Boys are described as a far-right extremist group that believes white men and Western culture are under siege. The group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, was banned by most mainstream social media platforms for promoting violent groups and hate speech.