Fire balloons from Gaza spark 35 fires in southern Israel

By World Israel News Staff

Terrorists from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip continued to launch incendiary balloons over the border into Israel on Saturday, resulting in at least 35 fires.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that the fires were sparked by the balloons.

Also on Saturday, an air raid siren sounded in the Western Negev communities. In an update, however, the IDF said the sirens were activated by a failed rocket launch, which landed in Gaza.

Sirens wailed Friday evening as well when a rocket was fired into Israel but was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Rockets were fired at Israeli civilians late Thursday and in the wee hours of Friday morning. A home in Sderot was hit. There were no injuries, although three women were treated for shock. The home was heavily damaged.

“It’s a miracle,” Shlomo Malka said, explaining that he and his wife were awakened by the explosion. He was incredulous that no one was hurt.

The arson terror and increase in rocket attacks over the past few weeks mark a significant escalation. Scores of fires have burned Israeli fields and nature reserves.