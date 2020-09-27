Florida doctors claim corona cure with near 100% success rate, potential to reopen country

A combination drug therapy brewed by Florida doctors may enable the country to reopen, the hospital claims.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Doctors at a hospital in Ocala, Florida say they’ve come up with a treatment for the coronavirus that has a nearly perfect success rate, Fox 35 Orlando reports on Saturday.

AdventHealth Ocala is using existing drugs in combination in a treatment called ICAM.

ICAM is an acronym that stands for the various medications used in the treatment: 1) “I” – Immunosupport (Vitamin C and Zinc) 2) “C” – Corticosteroids to control inflammation 3) “A” – Anticoagulants to prevent blood clots, and 4) “M” – Macrolides to fight infection.

The hospital says that it’s seen a 96.4% survival rate since April.

“The ICAM protocol has the potential to trigger the reopening of the country,” said Dr. Carlette Norwood-Williams, Director of Pharmacy at AdventHealth Ocala told Fox35.

She said ICAM strengthens the immune system and fights inflammation.

Ironically, it’s the response of the patient’s immune system, specifically inflammation, which determines how sick the individual will become. The serious lung damage seen in some corona patients is caused by an out-of-control immune system reacting to the virus. It’s not caused by the virus itself.

“What we found out was that ICAM works as a strategy for super defense for the body,” Norwood-Williams said. “It doesn’t kill coronavirus, but it doesn’t need to. Viruses are self-limiting anyway. They have a very short life cycle. What kills people are the consequences of coronavirus in multiple ways.”

“We had no need for mechanical ventilation, and the patients all survived the discharge regardless of age and regardless of past medical history,” Norwood-Williams said.

“We will know the next step after our out-patient study,” she said.