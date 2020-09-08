Football great Herschel Walker says rioters should get federal jail time

“I’ve watched a lot of these beautiful cities being destroyed by people rioting and I saw all these local leaders that won’t step to the plate to protect their citizens or their citizens’ businesses,” Herschel Walker said in a video posted to Twitter.

