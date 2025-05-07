Foreign airlines extend flight suspensions to Israel after airport explosion

Major foreign carriers suspended flights to and from Israel days after a Houthi missile exploded next to Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

By World Israel News Staff

A number of foreign airlines have extended their service suspensions to Israel, nixing all flights to and from the Jewish state days after a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen exploded next to Israel’s largest airport.

On Sunday, the Ansar Allah terror organization, aka the Houthis, fired a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion International Airport in central Israel.

Despite multiple attempts, Israel’s air defense network failed to intercept the incoming missile, which struck an orchard just outside Ben Gurion’s Terminal 3, the primary civilian air travel hub in Israel.

The missile caused a large explosion outside of the airport, though no damage was reported in Ben Gurion. Four people were lightly injured by the blast.

The attack prompted a number of foreign carriers to cancel their remaining flights to Israel for Sunday and Monday.

Now, multiple airlines have extended their service suspensions, cancelling all flights to and from Israel.

United Airlines has nixed all flights to and from Israel until this coming weekend, with Reuters reporting that disruptions are expected through next Sunday.

Delta Airlines will not resume its Israel flights before May 20th, the Reuters report said, with service potentially delayed until May 25th.

Air Europa and Ethiopian Airlines are slated to resume flights to and from Israel on Thursday, while Air India, LOT Polish Airlines, and Wizz Air will resume service starting on Friday.

Ryanair, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, ITA Airways, and AirBaltic are currently slated to resume travel to Israel next Monday.

Air France, Transavia, and Aegean Airlines have suspended service until next Wednesday, while British Airways has suspended flights to and from Israel until next Thursday.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes dropped dozens of munitions on Houthi positions in and around the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a, including the city’s airport.

After the strikes, the IDF claimed that the attacks had rendered Sana’a’s airport completely inoperable.