Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio targets ‘radical Jewish Left’ with new group

The radical Jewish Left was but one of a litany of forces that Arpaio’s new group intends to fight.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced the formation of a new watchdog group, “America’s Sheriff,” on Wednesday. It has in its sights, among other groups, “radicals of the Jewish left.”

The group’s co-founder is Larry Klayman, an attorney. Its mission, according to a press release, is to “promote, protect and fight for the interests and legal rights of the nation’s law enforcement, including but not limited to local police.”

The statement announcing the group’s formation said that law enforcement has come under attack, “with radical leftists looting, burning stealing, maiming and even assaulting and killing law enforcement officers, as well as innocent citizens.”

“These radicals are comprised of socialists, communists, African-American anti-white separatists, radical Muslims, radicals of the Jewish left, anarchists, atheists, and other leftists of all races, sexes and persuasions. Their obvious goal is to destabilize and take down the creation of our Founding Fathers, and in its place install a Marxist state,” it read.

Calling the violence a “Bolshevik-style revolution” the group says that mayors and governors in many of the nations cities and states are using the radicals to try and undermine President Donald Trump and remove him from office, “paving the way for a Democrat socialist/communist takeover of all three branches of government.”

“In this way, the radical left will be able to consolidate its power and hold over the American people,” it said.

According to the statement, the group has been established to “defend America’s Judeo-Christian heritage as depicted in the Bible, where God looks to the counselors and judges to restore the Tarnished City to the Faithful City.”

Arpaio was an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pardoned Arpaio for criminal contempt of court, a misdemeanor, for ignoring a federal judge’s order to stop racial profiling. Arpaio’s police force had stopped Hispanics they suspected of residing in the country illegally.

“Many Republicans in Arizona” urged Trump to pardon Arpaio at the time, “arguing that he had been railroaded by the Justice Department under former President Obama,” The Hill reported. Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said the conviction was “the culmination of a political witch hunt by the Obama administration to sideline and destroy a formidable opponent.”