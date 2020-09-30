French fighter jet’s sonic boom mistaken for massive explosion in Paris

Early reports of a massive explosion turned out to be the sound of a sonic boom from a French fighter jet.

By World Israel News Staff

What had been first reported as a massive explosion in Paris by Agence France-Presse turned out to be a sonic boom from a French fighter jet.

The police prefecture of Paris tweeted, “A very big noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. There is no explosion, it is a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier. Don’t clutter up the emergency lines!”

The sound was heard across the city, including at a tennis match at Rolland Garros Stadium.