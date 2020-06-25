Gal Gadot violates quarantine after returning to Israel

The “Wonder Woman” actress reportedly had people over during her quarantine.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Actress Gal Gadot, famous for her role in the blockbuster film “Wonder Woman” apparently violated quarantine rules after returning to Israel with her family from Los Angeles on June 12, Israel Hayom reports.

Gadot and her family tested negative for the virus but nevertheless under Israeli rules needed to remain in quarantine for 14 days. However, the paper says that sources say Gadot and her family had visitors come to a villa they had rented.

From isolation, Gadot posted a video of her singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” She was then joined by other celebrities, mostly off-key.

Ironically, on the same Los Angeles flight to Israel was Brandon Korff, the son of American media magnate Shari Redstone. He violated the quarantine rules almost immediately when he ran off to see his Israeli girlfriend, model Yael Shelbia.

A look at Shelbia and Brandon Korff could be forgiven. But the Israeli authorities were unamused and ordered Korff to leave the country immediately.

It’s not clear if Gadot will face repercussions or not. Her family’s quarantine officially ends tomorrow.

Recently, Israel’s deputy director of the Health Ministry came under fire after he granted Teddy Sagi, an Israeli billionaire businessman an exemption from the isolation orders. Sagi then attended a celebrity-studded party.