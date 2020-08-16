Gaza rocket falls on patio in Israel’s south, IDF attacks

An Israeli was injured by shrapnel after a Gaza rocket struck his home. Israel responded with an aerial attack on Hamas targets.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Explosions echoed in Israel’s south as Gaza terrorists launched rockets at Israel and Israel carried out its own attack in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday night and early Sunday.

A 58-year-old Israeli man was lightly injured by shrapnel when a Gaza rocket struck his patio in the city of Sderot.

Israel intercepted at least two other rockets using its Iron Dome intercept system.

There were also clashes along the border fence ealier on Saturday evening, something Israel hasn’t seen for some months. The IDF reports that dozens of rioters instigated clashes along the Gaza Strip security fence. The rioters burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it.

Hamas’ “harassment unit” will resume its operations on the Gaza border, according to reports. This means last night’s incitement would continue with tire burning and throwing explosives at Israeli communities near near the border.

Hamas has promised to escalate tensions on the southern front as part of its bully tactics to ensure the continued flow of cash (recent Qatari aid ran out) and to force Israel to help with economic projects.

Israel in response has closed the Kerem Shalom checkpoint to the Gaza Strip and reduced the Gaza fishing zone.