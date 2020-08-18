Gaza terrorists fire rocket at Israel

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP/Khalil Hamra)

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday evening that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

By World Israel News and AP

On Tuesday evening, Palestinian terrorists launched a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, the Israeli military said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

An official statement from the IDF indicated that “a warning was activated in the Ashkelon industrial zone and in Kibbutz Zikim.”

Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic terror group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. Balloons launched across the frontier by Hamas-affiliated groups have set farmland ablaze, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel.

Hamas is demanding, through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, that Israel take steps to ease a blockade it imposed when the terrorists seized control from rival Palestinian forces in a bloody coup in 2007.

On Monday, Egyptian mediators were in Gaza in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent another large-scale conflict between Israel and Hamas, which have fought three wars and several smaller battles since 2007.

They departed without announcing any agreement.