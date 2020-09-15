Gazans launch rocket attack as Israel signs peace agreements, 6 injured

Medical personnel after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashdod. (Flash90)

Sirens wailed in southern Israel on Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed historic peace agreements with two Arab states at the White House.

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the White House to sign peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, terror factions in Gaza launched two rockets into southern Israel, injuring several civilians.

Following the strike, the Israeli military announced that air defenses intercepted one of the projectiles.

First responders treated six people in Ashdod for injuries related to the strike, according to a statement released by the United Hatzalah volunteer medic corps. EMT Yitzchak Ponfender, who was one of the Hatzalah first responders, described debris from one of the rockets damaging a strip mall.

“The falling shrapnel and the code red siren caused panic and confusion,” said Ponfender, referring to alerts that rang out in Ashdod and nearby Ashkelon.

Ponfender added that one pedestrian was moderately injured and five others sustained light injuries, with others suffering from “psychological shock” from the strike.

Israel’s emergency response service, Magen David Adom, also announced that it treated two people for minor injuries from broken glass. It was unclear whether these were two additional victims, or were two of the same individuals Hatzalah attended to.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from the Gaza Strip, however, several other Islamic terror groups operate there, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has taken credit for several recent rocket attacks.

Hamas has ruled Gaza with an iron fist since it ran Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority (PA) out of the coastal enclave in 2007 during a bloody coup.

The attack on Tuesday coincided with a historic ceremony at the White House to sign the “Abraham Accords” between Israel and two new Arab allies, the UAE and Bahrain.

Both the PA and Hamas condemned the Gulf states for establishing official diplomatic relations with Israel, claiming it was a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Netanyahu appeared at the White House alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al Zayani.

“This day heralds a new dawn of peace,” said Netanyahu a few moments before signing the accords. “For thousands of years, the Jewish people have prayed for peace. For decades, the Jewish state has prayed for peace. And this is why today we’re filled with such profound gratitude.”

Netanyahu added, “History has taught us that strength brings security, strength brings allies … and ultimately strength brings peace.”