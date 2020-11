On Saturday in Philadelphia, shortly after the Associated Press called the election for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told reporters, “Networks don’t get to decide elections, courts do.”

Rudy Giuliani: "Who was it called by?" Media: "All of networks." Rudy Giuliani: "All the networks!" pic.twitter.com/TXjreOmrAh — CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2020