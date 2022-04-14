Search

GROUNDBREAKING: Israel’s new defense system ‘turning the tables on terror’

Israel’s groundbreaking new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air defense system is “capable of firing laser beams that intercept incoming UAVs, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “We are turning the tables on terror.”