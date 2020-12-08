Group co-owned by Omar’s husband raked in $635,000 in coronavirus funds

Omar’s husband took in over $600,000 from corona relief funds.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The E-Street Group, co-owned by Tim Mynett, husband to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), pulled in nearly $635,000 in coronavirus relief funds.

Mynett’s group raked in nearly $135,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Mynett and Omar carried on an affair while married to other people, the Democratic congresswoman revealed in March.

Omar had previously denied the affair but was caught if not with her pants down then with her pajamas on. According to the New York Post, Omar’s ex-husband discovered the affair with Mynett, her chief fundraiser, “when he walked in on the two lounging around her apartment in pajamas.”

Omar paid nearly $2.8 million to her husband’s political consulting firm since the start of 2019, the Post reports.

“Another $1.1 million was sent to the firm in the third quarter and $27,000 in the following weeks. The $1.1 million figure represented nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million that her campaign spent in those three months,” according to Federal Election Commission records.

“We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship,” Omar tweeted in March, days after she married Mynett. “We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t.”

Fox News reports that Omar ended professional ties with Mynett in mid-November, though still denying any wrongdoing.

Before cutting ties, Omar’s campaign was the E Street Group’s biggest client, funneling “nearly one in every three” campaign dollars to the firm, The Washington Examiner reported in a late August 2019 report.

Attorney Richard W. Painter, chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, told the Post in July that Omar was taking advantage of a loophole in a 1960s anti-nepotism law which prohibits congress people from hiring family for government jobs. But it doesn’t include campaign positions, Painter said.

“I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests,” Painter said.

Omar is no stranger to controversy. Accusations of anti-Semitism have dogged Omar since she accused Israel of “hypnotiz[ing] the world” via a social media post in 2012.

In July 2019, she introduced a pro-BDS bill in Congress. That, together with other acts, helped earn her the not-so-coveted Anti-Semite of the Year award in an online poll.