Haley: US can’t afford to go back to Obama foreign policy doctrine

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses the Republican National Convention. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Nikki Haley says Obama-Biden administration wanted to “cozy up to countries that dislike us.”

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. needs a “strong president, someone strong on foreign policy” because a Joe Biden administration might take America back to a policy of appeasing America’s enemies, former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Saturday.

“On foreign policy, we cannot afford to go back to the Obama-Biden administration’s ways of trying to cozy up to countries that dislike us. We must demonstrate strength,” Haley tweeted after posting her recent interview with Fox News on social media.

President Trump has always put the “American people first,” Haley told Fox News last week.

“Joe Biden is a very good guy. I know him, I mean he’s just as nice as they come,” Haley said. “But that’s just the problem.”

During her speech last week at the Republican National Convention, Haley took on Trump’s opponent in the upcoming presidential election for his “record of weakness and failure.”

“We saw what happens when you try and be nice at the United Nations,” Haley said. “Basically everybody was running over America when Obama and Biden were in there.”

“Before Biden was listening to Obama, now we know he’s listening to [Sen. Bernie] Sanders and [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren and ‘the Squad’ so we have to really look at what is going to be the difference with a Biden presidency versus a Trump presidency,” Haley explained.

Her speech at the convention put to rest talk that her abrupt resignation as UN ambassador was due to a falling out with Trump and backed up her previous comments that she had no intention of challenging his candidacy this year.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, has been rumored to be a potential Republican Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, and would break the traditional mold in which the conservative party has never fielded a person of color or woman as a presidential candidate.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” Haley said in her convention speech.

“I was a brown girl in a black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave in to grievance and hate,” Haley said, adding that that “America is a story that’s a work in progress … now is the time to build on that progress and make America even freer, fairer and better for everyone.”

Haley pointed to her record as the first female and minority governor of the southern state of South Carolina.

She slammed the difference in the media coverage of the Democratic and Republican conventions, calling it part of the cancel culture phenomenon.

“They just aren’t going to like anything you say regardless of what it is,” Haley said, saying that before the pandemic hit at the beginning of the year, President Trump “was breaking barriers left and right with the economy.”