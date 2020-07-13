Hamas arrests its own in wake of Naval commando’s Israel defection

Several high-ranking Hamas members have been swept up by Hamas’s internal security services after the defection.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Hamas has been shaken by the defection of one of its commanders to Israel. Al Arabiya, a Dubai-based news outlet, reports on Monday that it has started arresting other Hamas commanders as a result.

Several high-ranking Hamas members have been swept up by Hamas’s internal security services after news broke late last week that a senior Hamas commander belonging to the terror group’s naval commando unit escaped to Israel aboard an IDF vessel along with classified materials and eavesdropping equipment. It has yet to be revealed exactly who the commander is.

Hamas is accusing those arrested of collaborating with Israel. Among them is one of the commanders of the terror group’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. The individual, Mahmoud Amar Abu Ajawa, was responsible for electronic communications in the eastern part of Gaza City. He is accused of smuggling strategic information on Hamas’ communications to Israel.

He reportedly has been working for Israeli intelligence since 2009. He is accused of passing information to Israel regarding Hamas’ surveillance system and communications. In his role, Abu Ajawa supervised courses in information gathering, personal security and counter-espionage.

Hamas leaders have panicked given the sensitive nature of his position and are planning to change their communications systems, including cameras and cell phones. If accurate, it means Israel was aware of the terror group’s covert activity all along.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. It espouses an Islamic fundamentalist creed and is sworn to destroy Israel and build on its ruins an Islamic state.