Hamas leader infected with COVID-19

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, has been infected with the Coronavirus, the terror organization announced Tuesday.

Sinwar, 58, is in good condition and is continuing his work while in quarantine, Hamas said.

Sinwar was released from an Israeli prison as part of the 2011 deal with Hamas to release abducted IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

Sentenced to life imprisonment in 1989 for murdering collaborators, Sinwar spent 22 years in jail.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of new Coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Morbidity in the Gaza Strip accounts for more than 50% of all new cases reported by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri was infected with the virus in October.