Hamas leader who called for ‘slaughter of every Jew on planet’ infected with coronavirus

Senior Hamas official Fathi Hammad calls for the slaughter of Jews in Gaza in July 2019. (YouTube/Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Screenshot)

Fathi Hammad attracted international attention for a fiery 2019 speech calling on Palestinians around the world to attack Jews.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A senior Hamas leader who called for “the slaughter of every Jew on planet Earth” tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine, the terror group announced on Sunday.

Fathi Hammad, who served as Interior Minister of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip for five years, attracted international attention for a fiery 2019 speech urging Palestinians around the world to attack Jews.

Speaking at a March of Return rally in July 2019, Hammad called on the “Zionist enemy” to lift the blockade of Gaza, or face serious consequences.

“We have many methods and means up our sleeves, and they are just waiting for the green light,” he said. “They [Israelis] think that we are rational people. Well, we are not. The people of Gaza aren’t rational.”

Blaming the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation on Israel, he said Gazans would not starve to death quietly. “If we die, it will be while we are killing you and cutting off your heads, Allah willing,” he said.

“If you don’t lift the siege, we will explode in the faces of our enemies, Allah willing. And the explosion won’t be just in Gaza, it will also be in Judea and Samaria and abroad, Allah willing.”

Hammad then called upon Palestinians around the world to murder Jews in their countries of residence. “Oh, you 7 million Palestinians abroad, enough warming up!” he said.

“There are Jews everywhere. We must attack every Jew on planet Earth, we must slaughter and kill them with Allah’s help.”

He said Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria should begin attacking local Jews. “You can buy knives for five shekels,” he said.

“How much is the neck of a Jew worth to us – isn’t it worth five shekels or even less?”

After international outcry over the incendiary remarks, Hamas distanced itself from Hammad’s comments.

In a statement, Hamas claimed that Hammad “does not represent the movement’s official position.”

Hammad is the latest in a number of Hamas officials who have contracted the coronavirus. Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri recently survived a bout.

Gaza has reported 45 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020.