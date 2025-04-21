Hamas recently recruited 30,000 Gazans as terror operatives

The handover of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat Camp, in the central Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Hamas has quietly rebuilt its fighting force with 30,000 new recruits trained in secret camps across Gaza.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The Hamas terror organization has recruited some 30,000 new operatives in recent weeks, replacing its fighters killed during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

According to a report published by Saudi media outlet Al-Hadath, Hamas is preparing the new recruits for battle in secret training camps throughout the Gaza Strip.

The recruits are learning guerilla warfare techniques, along with the basics of firing rockets and operating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Hamas has lost much of its advanced weaponry, including drones and long-range missiles, during the war.

Because Hamas’ weapons arsenal is so limited, the terror group is regularly scavenging for unexploded IDF munitions in the Strip, which it uses to attack the IDF, Al-Hadath reported.

The recruitment push is taking place despite the serious financial challenges currently faced by the terror group.

Recent reports indicate that Hamas is struggling to pay salaries to its fighters, after Israel prevented the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

One of Hamas’ largest sources of revenue was selling seized humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians at exorbitant prices.

American intelligence determined earlier this year that Hamas has replaced nearly all its fighters slain throughout the war.

U.S. Congressional sources told Reuters in January that Hamas is believed to have added between 10,000 and 15,000 new members.

Citing intelligence reports, the sources noted that this number is nearly equal to the estimated number of Hamas operatives killed in combat with Israeli forces.

“Each time Israel completes its military operations and pulls back, Hamas militants regroup and reemerge because there’s nothing else to fill the void,” former Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time.

“Indeed, we assess that Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost,” he added.

“That is a recipe for an enduring insurgency and perpetual war.”