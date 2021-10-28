Hebrew tweet by Iranian official: ‘The enemy failed’

A worker leans against a gasoline pump that has been turned off, at a gas station in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian official tweets in Hebrew that “the enemy’s” plan to sow discord throughout the Iranian Republic was thwarted.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Iran defeated a massive, nationwide cyber attack on its gas stations and thwarted “the enemy’s goal” of sowing discord throughout the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian official said in a Hebrew tweet on Thursday.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote two days after the attack created major disruptions at fueling stations throughout the country, that “although, front line of passive defense was inactivated by a cyber attack, the back line thwarted [the] enemy’s goal of rioting in Iran through coordinated and timely action of the executive, security and media agencies.”

“Intelligent management in Oct 2021 revealed recklessness of Oct 2019,” he added obliquely, in what appeared to be a reference to either a cyber attack attributed to the U.S. or widespread riots over fuel in Iran two years ago.

Shamkhani’s tweet marked the latest in a number of Hebrew language messages released by Iran, dating back to August.

Earlier this week, he tweeted on the heels of an announcement that Israel had budgeted money for an airstrike on Iran that the Jewish State should set aside funds for rebuilding after a devastating attack committed by Iran.

“Instead of allocating 1.5 billion dollars budget for atrocities against #Iran, the Zionist regime should focus on providing tens of thousands of billion [trillions] dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran’s shocking response,” Shamkhani wrote on Twitter.

In early October, he played up unfounded allegations that Israeli spies were using neighboring Azerbaijan as an operations base.

“Powerful #Iran has always been benevolent to its neighbors & never posed a threat to them. Problems will be resolved with the cooperation of all countries in [the] region,” he wrote in Hebrew.

“Any foreign influence is fruitless so we call on neighbors to be vigilant in this regard & to stay away from them.”

The tweet vexed the Azeri government, who issued a strongly worded warning to the Islamic Republic, denying the claims.

“Any provocations directed at the state interests of the Republic of Azerbaijani in the state border will be resolutely prevented also from now [on],” the statement read.

It called on Iranian diplomats and security officials to “be more responsible, and avoid spreading false and defamatory information.”

In August, Shamkhani accused U.S. President Joe Biden of “illegally threatening” Iran by saying that non-diplomatic options are on the table for curbing the Iranian nuclear threat.