‘Heil Hitler’ chanted by protesters of corona restrictions in Dutch city

A Dutch police spokesman said the chants could lead to arrests.

By Algemeiner Staff

A group protesting coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands shouted “Heil Hitler” in the streets of the city of Den Bosch on Saturday.

Public broadcaster Omroep Brabant reported that video posted to Twitter showed the demonstrators shouting the antisemitic slogan, and police are examining the footage for possible criminal acts.

“This could ultimately lead to arrests,” a police spokesman said.

The demonstration, numbering 200 to 300 people, began outside the stadium of local soccer team FC Den Bosch, and the activists them began walking through the streets.

This was reportedly in violation of agreements made with the municipality, resulting in two of the demonstrators being arrested.

Footage of one of the protesters: