Helicopter crash: 8 Israel-Egypt peacekeepers killed in Sinai

A helicopter near the scene of a plane crash in the Sinai region in 2007. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

By Associated Press

Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing eight people.

Six Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai. An Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure.

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

The Egyptian official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

In addition to the six Americans, AFP identified the other casualties as a French national and a Czech citizen, citing an Israeli source.

MFO is a peacekeeping force that Israel co-founded in 1979 with Epypt when the countries signed a historic peace deal.

MFO is not affiliated with the United Nations.